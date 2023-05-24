Diane Kay Chatterton, 69, of Lincoln, formerly of Fremont, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023. She was born on Sept. 6, 1953, in Lincoln to TJ Sorrells and Iola (Caswell) Sorrells. Diane was a CNA in Fremont for many years. She is survived by her sister, Cherry Herman of Lincoln; nieces, Teresa Smith of Lincoln, Shannon Pease of Stuart, Michele Sorrells of O’Neill; great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Paul Chatterton of Fremont; brothers, Rick Sorrells, Jim Sorrells; nephew, Adam Herman; niece, Jennifer Sorrells; great-nephew, Kayden Smith. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.