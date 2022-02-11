Diane M. Cady

October 7, 1959—February 8, 2022

Diane was born on Oct. 7, 1959, in National City, California, to Eugene and Shirley Torgerson. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1977. Diane was employed as a trailer park manager. She enjoyed time with family and friends.

She will be remembered for her bubbliness, patience and compassion.

Diane is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Torgerson; great-grandson, Abel Allen.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dale (Tom) Cady; brothers, Bob, Rick and Jerry Torgerson; children, Angela (Susan) Cady, William Cady and Thomas Benedict; two acquired children, Marshell Williams, Jessica Rudder; 14 grandchildren, Alexis Benedict, Autum Benedict, Jakob Cady, Cerena Cady, Austin Benedict, Arianne Benedict, Alexandra Neiss, Reagen Cady, Cody Beed, Dalton Beed, Lily Benedict, Mikah Embrey, Mystykal Abbey and Shane Gracco; great-grandchild, Benjamin Benedict.

The memorial service will be held on Feb. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Inglewood City Hall.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.