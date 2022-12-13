Diane M. Leland Dec 13, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 7, 1943 – December 9, 2022 Tags Diane M. Leland Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap Glamour in Ghana: Designers show off their pieces at Accra's fashion week Glamour in Ghana: Designers show off their pieces at Accra's fashion week Six interesting facts you may not have known about Hanukkah Six interesting facts you may not have known about Hanukkah 2022 FIFA World Cup: A public more feminine than ever seen before in Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup: A public more feminine than ever seen before in Morocco