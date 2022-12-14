May 7, 1943 – December 9, 2022

Diane M. Leland, age 79, of Fremont passed into heaven on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha after a lengthy illness.

Diane was born May 7, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Don and Regina (Raabe) Schroeder. Diane spent many years as a hairdresser in Fremont. She loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers, traveling when she was able, seeing her loved ones, playing on her iPad, reading her Amish books and the Bible. She loved sharing her love of Jesus with everyone around her and showing them the wonderful impact He’s had in her life. Her smile and sense of humor brought happiness to those around her. She was always feisty, stubborn, blunt, but always loving, kind and caring. She cared more about the people around her, than herself, and gave everything she could and more to those who needed it.

She leaves behind her husband, James Leland Sr. of Fremont; son, James Leland Jr. of Lincoln; grandchildren, Victoria (Chad) Leland-Greenfield of Fremont, James (Savannah) Leland III of Fremont, Courtney (Cody) Johnson of Sioux City, and Jordan Leland of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Laiken, Sienna, Lyla and Joey; brothers, Steve (Lonna) Schroeder of Norfolk and Joel (Kathy) Schroeder of Lake Placid, Florida; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was loved dearly by all of her family and many close friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials suggested to her favorite charity the Open Door Mission which she was very passionate about and this time of year all help is especially needed.

