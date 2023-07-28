June 22, 1954—July 25, 2023

Diane Ruth Miller, 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born June 22, 1954, in Fremont to Orlan and Ruth (Lahmann) Miller.

Diane has lived her entire life in Fremont. She graduated from Fremont Senior High School.

Diane is survived by her sisters: LouAnn (Dennis) Leland of Fremont; Joan Miller and significant other, Russell Fowler of Lincoln; brother, Glenn (Lynn) Miller of Ames, Nebraska; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

