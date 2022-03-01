Dick Hamilton Hartsock

At the age of 18, Dick was drafted into the Army. He was educated at the University of Nebraska. He was a proud member of ATO fraternity and freemasonry. After graduation, he married the love of his life, Shirley Scott. They moved to Tennessee where he was an FBI agent. Then moved back to Nebraska to work at the Department of Roads. He spent most of his life as an estate attorney in Lincoln and Firth. He enjoyed Husker football, socializing with friends, and politics. First and foremost, he was a dedicated father. He spent many later years traveling to San Diego and Phoenix to spend time with his boys and their families.