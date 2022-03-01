 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dick Hamilton Hartsock

  • 0
Dick Hamilton Hartsock

Dick Hamilton Hartsock

Dick Hamilton Hartsock, 89, of Lincoln, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Son of William Maxwell and Lola Luella (Cram) Hartsock. He was born and raised in Fremont, Nebraska. He is proceeded in death by wife Shirley and beloved grandson Brandon.

At the age of 18, Dick was drafted into the Army. He was educated at the University of Nebraska. He was a proud member of ATO fraternity and freemasonry. After graduation, he married the love of his life, Shirley Scott. They moved to Tennessee where he was an FBI agent. Then moved back to Nebraska to work at the Department of Roads. He spent most of his life as an estate attorney in Lincoln and Firth. He enjoyed Husker football, socializing with friends, and politics. First and foremost, he was a dedicated father. He spent many later years traveling to San Diego and Phoenix to spend time with his boys and their families.

He is survived by children: Bob (Ember), Bill (Kim), Jim (Annette) and Tom (Linda); as well as nine grandchildren (Briana, Elyssa, Ryan, Andrew, Megan, Cody, Seth, Michael, and Jessica); and three great-grandchildren (George, Dolly and Arthur).

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dick’s Life at First Plymouth Church on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O’ St, Lincoln.

No visitation/Cremation.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Kyiv braces for 'major assault'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News