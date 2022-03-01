Dick Hamilton Hartsock, 89, of Lincoln, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Son of William Maxwell and Lola Luella (Cram) Hartsock. He was born and raised in Fremont, Nebraska. He is proceeded in death by wife Shirley and beloved grandson Brandon.
At the age of 18, Dick was drafted into the Army. He was educated at the University of Nebraska. He was a proud member of ATO fraternity and freemasonry. After graduation, he married the love of his life, Shirley Scott. They moved to Tennessee where he was an FBI agent. Then moved back to Nebraska to work at the Department of Roads. He spent most of his life as an estate attorney in Lincoln and Firth. He enjoyed Husker football, socializing with friends, and politics. First and foremost, he was a dedicated father. He spent many later years traveling to San Diego and Phoenix to spend time with his boys and their families.
He is survived by children: Bob (Ember), Bill (Kim), Jim (Annette) and Tom (Linda); as well as nine grandchildren (Briana, Elyssa, Ryan, Andrew, Megan, Cody, Seth, Michael, and Jessica); and three great-grandchildren (George, Dolly and Arthur).
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Dick’s Life at First Plymouth Church on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O’ St, Lincoln.
No visitation/Cremation.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences online at roperandsons.com