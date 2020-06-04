Dick Papa
Dick Papa

August 31, 1931—June 2, 2020

Service information

Jun 7
Visitation
Sunday, June 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
Jun 8
Service
Monday, June 8, 2020
10:30AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
