May 20, 1930 – February 6, 2020
Dolores A. Arbaugh, age 89, of Fremont died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Nye Legacy.
Dolores was born May 20, 1930, on a farm near Mead to Carl H. and Ethel (Manzel) Johnson. The family moved to Fremont when she was very young. Dolores was involved with 4-H and graduated from Fremont High School in 1948. After high school she worked for Mutual of Omaha. She married Clarence Arbaugh on Dec. 6, 1952, in the Chapel at Offutt Air Base. Clarence was in the Air Force at the time so after their marriage the family moved around living in Omaha, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Springfield, Massachusetts, until returning to Nebraska and settling in Fremont. While living in Fremont, Dolores worked for the Credit Bureau, Gambles and Sears and Roebuck while raising a family.
Dolores has been an involved member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont since 1962. She has served in many roles, including Sunday school teacher and running the kitchen during Bible Camp.
Survivors: husband, Clarence of Fremont; son, James (Nuria) Arbaugh of Fremont; daughter, Susan Dierberger of Lincoln; grandchildren, Sarah Dierberger, Elizabeth Dierberger, Jennifer Hecht, Stephanie Arbaugh and Phoebe Arbaugh; brother, Roland (Karen) Johnson of Fremont; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary (Kenneth) Jones; and son-in-law, Stephen Dierberger.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice.
