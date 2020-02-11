Dolores A. Arbaugh

Dolores was born May 20, 1930, on a farm near Mead to Carl H. and Ethel (Manzel) Johnson. The family moved to Fremont when she was very young. Dolores was involved with 4-H and graduated from Fremont High School in 1948. After high school she worked for Mutual of Omaha. She married Clarence Arbaugh on Dec. 6, 1952, in the Chapel at Offutt Air Base. Clarence was in the Air Force at the time so after their marriage the family moved around living in Omaha, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Springfield, Massachusetts, until returning to Nebraska and settling in Fremont. While living in Fremont, Dolores worked for the Credit Bureau, Gambles and Sears and Roebuck while raising a family.