January 30, 1933 – October 20, 2022

Dolores A. Bose, 89 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. She was born on Jan. 30, 1933, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Joseph and Marie (Sedlacek) Nesladek.

Dolores grew up in North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School. After high school, Dolores attended college and became a teacher for a few years. She married Arthur Bose on June 2, 1954, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. The couple resided on the farm near West Point for a couple years then settled on the family farm near North Bend in 1956. Dolores kept busy over the years raising their children at home. Dolores later worked as a cook for the nursing home in North Bend from 1994 until retiring in 2002. In 2013, Dolores and Art moved to Fremont.

Dolores was a member of St. Ann’s Alter Society, a CCD Instructor at St. Charles and a member of Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her sons, Joe Bose of North Bend and Jim (Cheryl) Bose of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughters, Patricia (Russ) Harshman of Chuluota, Florida, Lois (Stan) Latimer of Chesapeake, Virginia, Diane (Steve) Poppe and Sharon (Loren) Soderling of Fremont, Linda (Lyle) Mach of Wahoo, Nebraska, Betty (Alan) Moore of Eagle, Nebraska, Cindy (Jeff) Pierce of Lincoln; sister, Joyce (John) Veskerna; 24 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; one grandchild; and one great- grandchild; and brother, Bill Nesladek.

A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

