Dolores A. Schulz

Dolores was born Feb. 5, 1927, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Alex and Anna (Boell) Dahl. She was raised in Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1944. On March 3, 1946, she was married to Elton Schulz and they farmed south of Scribner before moving into town. Dolores and Elton enjoyed 62 years of marriage before Elton passed away on Aug. 5, 2008. Dolores belonged to several card clubs and worked at Scribner Good Samaritan Center for 27 years. She was a member of United Lutheran Church and served on Altar Guild.