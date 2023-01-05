February 5, 1927 – January 1, 2023
Dolores A. Schulz, age 95, of Reedsberg, Wisconsin, formerly of Scribner, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Wisconsin.
Dolores was born Feb. 5, 1927, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Alex and Anna (Boell) Dahl. She was raised in Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1944. On March 3, 1946, she was married to Elton Schulz and they farmed south of Scribner before moving into town. Dolores and Elton enjoyed 62 years of marriage before Elton passed away on Aug. 5, 2008. Dolores belonged to several card clubs and worked at Scribner Good Samaritan Center for 27 years. She was a member of United Lutheran Church and served on Altar Guild.
Dolores moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family in 2020.
Survivors: daughter, Nancy (Thomas) Tesch of Reedsberg; grandchildren, Seth Boll of Beatrice and Sarah Boll of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Mason; twin sister, Doris Muller of Scribner; special niece, Diane Berens of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother-in-law, Vernon Muller; and niece, Susan Shiell.
Private graveside services will be held in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to United Lutheran Church of Scribner.
Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at hooper-scribner.com.