July 4, 1923 – July 27, 2019
Dolores Ann (Ullrich) Emanuel, 96, died July 27, 2019, at Nye Legacy.
Mrs. Emanuel devoted her life to raising her nine children and supporting her beloved husband of 71 years, Don Emanuel.
She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she was a longtime member of Catholic Daughters and other groups such as Christian Family Movement, Cursillo, Women’s Circle and Bible Study. Her community volunteer efforts included working as a volunteer at Gallery 92 and as a docent at May Museum.
Born on the Fourth of July, 1923, in Atkinson to Winifred and Joseph Ullrich, she was raised on a farm near Webster, Nebraska. She boarded with a family in West Point while attending Guardian Angels Catholic High School. After graduation, she earned her teaching certificate from Midland College. She taught in rural Dodge County schools for four years before moving to Denver, Colorado, where she worked for the Denver Mine and Smelting Co. She lived at St. Rose Residence for single girls while in Denver.
She married Donald Emanuel on Jan. 14, 1946, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend.
During their lifetime, Mrs. Emanuel often worked side-by-side with her husband in their business ventures. Early in their marriage they owned and operated the Leigh World newspaper in Leigh, Nebraska, where they worked together to report, print and deliver the weekly newspaper. Later in their marriage, they owned and operated Emanuel Printing where they both worked until retirement in 1989.
Survivors include two sons, Dan Emanuel, Omaha, and Martin (Florence) Emanuel, Centreville, Virginia; six daughters, Kathy (Harry) Shehtanian, Saratoga, California, Mary Pat Cheshier, Omaha, Ellen (Ron) Leifeld, Alva, Florida, Margaret Springer, Dallas, Texas, Joan (Tom) O’Gorman, Omaha, and Suzy (Tom) McDonald, Omaha; one sister, Patricia Minarick, Minneapolis, Minnesota; one brother, Gerald Ullrich, Loveland, Ohio; 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; one daughter, Monica Connor, Omaha; one granddaughter, Christine Rickabaugh, Saratoga, California; and one brother, Raymond Ullrich, Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Rosary with the Catholic Daughters will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Endowment.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
