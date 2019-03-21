April 13, 1923 – March 16, 2019
Dolores Wimmer, 95, of West Point died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Colonial Haven in Beemer. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Priscilla Hukki as officiant. Lunch will follow at the church hall. Visitation will be Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Lutheran Family Services. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Dolores Mae Marquardt was born to Meta Sievers and John Marquardt on a farm near Scribner on April 13, 1923. Dolores met Harold Wimmer at a dance in Snyder and they began their four-year war-time courtship. With her high school “Normal Training” she taught at a country school, grades 1-8, riding horseback to work each day. After Harold’s military service and their marriage in 1945, they settled in Snyder. The couple moved to Dodge before settling in West Point while Harold ran the family meat business.
While the kids were becoming more independent, Dolores became more active in the community. Always involved at her church, Dolores taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was the choir director for 10 years. She was instrumental in getting the first low-income housing established in West Point, worked with Cuming County Drug Awareness, and initiated a Sex Education curriculum in the Grace Lutheran Sunday School. Always a strong supporter of education, she lent her support to the construction of a new building for the high school. In 1977 she returned to school at Wayne State, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Art and Education in 1981.
As children moved away, and as time allowed, Dolores and Harold enjoyed traveling together making trips to Germany, Norway, Australia and New Zealand, Greece and wherever their kids might be living at the time.
Survivors include sons, David (Connie) Wimmer of West Point and Paul (Kim) Wimmer of Gretna; daughter, Ruth Wimmer Ferguson (Allan Ferguson) of Denver; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brother, John K. Marquardt of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; sister, Marion Nelson of Lakewood, California; daughter-in-law, Ela Wimmer of Pecos, New Mexico; former daughter-in-law, Joyce Wimmer of West Point; and son-in-law, Paul Mitchell of Denver.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sister, Margie Moore; son, Steve; and daughter, Mary.