November 17, 1927—January 10, 2023

Doloris V. “Dee” Robatcek Schakat, age 95, of Fremont, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Nye Square in Fremont.

Dee was born Nov. 17, 1927, to Louis and Flora (Post) Meyer. She was baptized and confirmed in Zion Lutheran Church near Macon, Nebraska.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1944 and taught school for two years in rural Franklin County. In 1946, she moved to Omaha where she was employed at Metropolitan Utilities District until 1951.

On Aug. 19, 1951, she married Donald Robatcek. She followed him to many Army duty stations, including two tours in Germany. In 1966, Don retired from the Army and the family moved from Columbus, Georgia, to Fremont, Nebraska. She was employed by Walgreen’s and Hammond and Stephens as a bookkeeper. Don passed on May 26, 1985.

On June 20, 1987, Dee married Clarence Schakat, He died Nov. 14, 2015.

Dee was a member of First Lutheran Church since 1966 and felt privileged to serve in many areas within the church. (Both in St. Matthew’s Lutheran in Columbus, Georgia, and First Lutheran in Fremont.)

She was preceded in death by her two husbands; her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Vera Meyer; step-daughter Linda Hudec; step-son and wife Les and Jan Schakat; and step-great grandson Madden Lowther.

Survivors include: her daughter DiAnne Walberg of Fremont and her husband Ron; son David Robatcek and his partner Jody Anderson Bunn of Keeline, Wyoming; grandson John Robatcek of Lisle, Illinois; two step-daughters; 10 step-grandchildren; 19 step-great grandchildren; and two step-great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to First Lutheran Church worship arts fund.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Wednesday, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Online guestbook at Ludvigsenmortuary.com