March 23, 1955 – January 3, 2020
Don Neubauer passed away at his home in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was born in Sterling, Colorado, on March 23, 1955. Don was the President and CEO of Siter-Neubauer and Associates providing management and recruiting services in Dallas for the last 20 years. He was involved with AIDS Services of Dallas as Chairman of the Board.
He is survived by his husband, David Andrew Nelson; sisters, Dr. Jo M. Neubauer (husband John Keyes) of South Dakota, Kathyrn Neubauer-Johns (husband Tom Johns) of Arizona, Jean A. Neubauer of Arizona; brothers, Lucas B. Melborne of Washington, Joseph D. Neubauer (wife Kay), Mark F. Neubauer (wife Joanne), David M. Neubauer (wife Lori Bruck); many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Thanks-Giving Square, 1627 Pacific Ave., Dallas, Texas, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Don Neubauer Memorial Fund at: www.gofundme.com/f/don-neubauer-memorial-fund.