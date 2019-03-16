August 1, 1933 - March 15, 2019
Donald A. Brown, age 85, of Fremont died Friday March 15, 2019 at Methodist Fremont Health.
Don was born August 1, 1933 in Shelton, Nebraska to Walter and Laura ‘Bruner' Brown. He moved to Hooper when he was in the 4th grade and graduated from Hooper High School in 1950. Don married Shirley Langemeier on November 22, 1953. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. After his military service Don began a long career as a plumber working for both the Rump and Everly family business.
Don was member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Elkhorn Valley Golf Club, American Legion Post 18 of Hooper and the Fremont YMCA.
Survivors include his wife Shirley of Fremont; children Peggy (Friend Bruce Callahan) Helget of Fremont, Sheri (Doug) Lyons of Plattsmouth, Cindy (Eric) Crull of Fremont, Julie (Jeff) Helget of Fremont, and Scott (Friend Jenny Cox) Brown of Fremont; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Helen Langemeier of Scribner, Glen (Connie) Langemeier of Fremont, Larry (Vera) Langemeier of Manhattan, KS, and Tom (Linda) Langemeier of Shenandoah, IA.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren Ben and Breanne.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont, burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Hooper Honor Guard. Visitation will be Monday from 3 – 8 p.m. with the family present from 6- 8 p.m. Memorials suggested to St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
