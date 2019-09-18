Donald Alan PinkleyApril 21, 1951 – September 2019
Born on April 21, 1951, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Harold and Arlie Pinkley. Don attended Fremont High School and University of Nebraska. His work history included insurance sales with Minnesota Life Insurance Company, Office Professional with Directions EAP, and Piano Technician by trade. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle; and brother-in-law, Charlie Wieser. Don is survived by sisters, Karen Hoier (Larry), Jolene Wieser; sister-in-law, Cheryl Pinkley; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m. at Unitarian Church of Lincoln, Nebraska.