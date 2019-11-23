Donald Ammon
November 10, 1945 – November 21, 2019
Funeral services for Donald Ammon, age 74, of West Point, Nebraska, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Interment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Don passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Donald Lee Ammon was born on Nov. 10, 1945, to William and Lossie (Pate) Ammon in Mitchell, South Dakota. He attended school in Lane, South Dakota, with graduation from Lane High School in 1964. Don served in the United States Army from Sept. 30, 1964, to July 4, 1967, during the Vietnam War.
On May 22, 1970, he was united in marriage to Penelope Costello at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wessington Springs, South Dakota. After marriage, they lived in Mitchell, South Dakota, where Don worked in road construction. In 1971, he began driving truck for Vigortone. In 1973, they lived for a short time in Pierre, South Dakota, before moving to Fremont in December of 1973. He continued to drive for Vigortone for 42 years, retiring in 2013, after logging 4 million miles. Don and Pennie moved to West Point in 2016.
Don was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, West Point Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Council 2272 and Fremont Knights 4th Degree Assembly 2071, American Legion Post 20 Fremont, VFW Post 854 Fremont, and he was the coordinator for military honors in the Fremont area for years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and had been the coach for the junior bowling league at the 30 Bowl in Fremont for 20 years.
Don is survived by: his wife, Pennie Ammon of West Point; daughter, Darcy Ammon of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Richard Ammon and Kathy Arthur of Fremont; daughter, Dawn and Tom Peatrowsky of West Point; grandchildren, Austin and Skyler Peatrowsky, Jordan Peatrowsky, Mitchell Peatrowsky, and Caden Ammon; siblings, Rev. Melvin and Terry Ammon of Creston, Iowa, Kay and Marvin Bult of Grain Valley, Missouri, Allan and Sue Ammon of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; in-laws, Susan Fenske of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Cheryl Costello of St. Lawrence, South Dakota, and Carol and Gerry Tomek of Chandler, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents; parent in-laws, Richard and Mary Louise Costello; and sister-in-law, Patricia Davis.