September 21, 1938 – April 21, 2020

Donald Austin League, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Donald was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Stratton, Nebraska, to Willard Sr. and Nellie (Rains) League.

He served in the U.S. Army from Sept. 11, 1960, to Aug. 10, 1962.

He married Barbara Bechtel on Oct. 14, 1961, in Fremont. Donald was a truck driver for Super Sweet Feeds and retired in 2000.

Donald was a former member of the Fremont Foursquare Church, and he enjoyed fishing, gardening, listening to country music and watching Husker football.

Donald is survived by son, Rusty League of Fremont; daughters, Becky League and Ruth Ann League, both of Fremont; brother, Charles (Gloria) League of Blair, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by parents; wife, Barb; sisters, Daisy and Jean; and brothers, Willard and Leonard.

Private funeral services will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Controlled public visitation will be Sunday, April 26, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.