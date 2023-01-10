Donald Bartek, 84, of Wahoo, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wahoo, surrounded by his wife and children.

Don began a long and successful career as a teacher and coach at Weston High School. Don continued his career teaching and coaching at Osceola Public Schools from 1962-1969, Minden Public Schools from 1969-1979 and Waverly District 145 from 1979-1984. Don earned a Master’s Degree in school administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Don was hired by Scribner Public Schools as the K-12 principal for the 1984 school year and served as principal until his retirement in 2000.