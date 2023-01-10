March 2, 1938 – January 4, 2023
Donald Bartek, 84, of Wahoo, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wahoo, surrounded by his wife and children.
Don began a long and successful career as a teacher and coach at Weston High School. Don continued his career teaching and coaching at Osceola Public Schools from 1962-1969, Minden Public Schools from 1969-1979 and Waverly District 145 from 1979-1984. Don earned a Master’s Degree in school administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Don was hired by Scribner Public Schools as the K-12 principal for the 1984 school year and served as principal until his retirement in 2000.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara (Johnson) Bartek; and four children, Steve Bartek, Lincoln, Doug Bartek (Lori), Hooper, Amy Masiongale (Jim), Raymore, Missouri, Joe Bartek (Rachel), Omaha; six granddaughters, Molly Stieren (Noah), Louisville, Hannah Masiongale-Shook (Rob), Thomsen, Georgia, Chloe Bartek (Kirk Martin), Ft. Riley, Kansas, Olivia, Kacy and Ally Bartek, Omaha; great-grandchildren, Addison and Alex Stieren, Louisville.
The funeral service was Monday, Jan. 9, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo.
Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
