June 1, 1935-August 7, 2020

Donald Christian Thompson, age 85, was born on June 1, 1935 to Christian and Wilhemina (Klabunde) Thompson.

He was raised and went to school in Elk City, Nebraska and graduated from Valley High School. (1952) He worked with his father on the farm for a while.

Donald joined the army in 1958 for two years and served in Germany with Elvis Presley.

He later worked for Jones Automotive in Omaha and then McCardle Grading for a number of years. Donald worked for Valley Landscaping from 1972 to 1984.

He accepted a position with Lyman-Richey Corp until his retirement in 2000.

Donald was a member of the Valley Volunteer Fire Department from 1971—1976, captain in 1975 and Assistant Chief in 1976. He loved gardening and fishing.

Donald is preceded in death by grandson Heath; sisters Marion and Mabel.