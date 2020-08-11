June 1, 1935-August 7, 2020
Donald Christian Thompson, age 85, was born on June 1, 1935 to Christian and Wilhemina (Klabunde) Thompson.
He was raised and went to school in Elk City, Nebraska and graduated from Valley High School. (1952) He worked with his father on the farm for a while.
Donald joined the army in 1958 for two years and served in Germany with Elvis Presley.
He later worked for Jones Automotive in Omaha and then McCardle Grading for a number of years. Donald worked for Valley Landscaping from 1972 to 1984.
He accepted a position with Lyman-Richey Corp until his retirement in 2000.
Donald was a member of the Valley Volunteer Fire Department from 1971—1976, captain in 1975 and Assistant Chief in 1976. He loved gardening and fishing.
Donald is preceded in death by grandson Heath; sisters Marion and Mabel.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Thompson of Fremont; sons, Larry Thompson (Cynthia) of Bellevue, NE, Chris Thompson of Valley, NE; brother, Erwin “Erv” Klablunde (Elaine) of Elkhorn, NE; 6 grandchildren, Shannon Banks (Tyrone), Matt Thompson (Katie), Jeremy Bermel (Heather), Nick Bermel (Niki), Corey Ainsworth (Emily), Kaitlyn Thompson; 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial Gathering-Thursday, August 13, 2020, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Memorials to Calvary United Methodist Church.
Current Covid-19 restrictions will be followed and the family suggests masks be worn.
