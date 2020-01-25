March 12, 1942 – January 21, 2020
Kearney resident Donald D. Crosby, 77, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, Nebraska.
Donald chose cremation and there will be no visitation. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, Iowa. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Donald was born on March 12, 1942, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Lloyd and Edna (Shepherd) Crosby. He grew up in Arlington and Fremont, Nebraska. Donald was a music lover and played the banjo. He enjoyed bluegrass music and also enjoyed renaissance events. Donald loved animals, especially dogs. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.