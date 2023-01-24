 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald D. Kuhn

July 10, 1932 – January 22, 2023

Donald D. Kuhn, 90, of Lincoln passed away Jan. 22, 2023. He was born July 10, 1932, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to Gottlieb and Emma (Blemmel) Kuhn.

Don served in the Army during the Korean War. He attended the University of Nebraska, where he met his wife of 65 years, Mary Langemeier. Don taught school in Pender, Nebraska, was a sales manager for Ralston Purina in the Lincoln area, owned a hog farm near Bennet, Nebraska, and opened Home and Farm Insurance in Bennet.

Don is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Mary (Langemeier) Kuhn; children, Mike (Julie) Kuhn, Westminster, Colorado, Pam (Dave) Church, Grain Valley, Missouri, Tim Kuhn, Scottsdale, Arizona, Deanna (Greg) Hand, Omaha, Nebraska; sons-in-law, Scott Hochhalter, Littleton, Colorado, Terry Lange, Addeville, Illinois; siblings; brothers, Ken (Shirley) Kuhn, Danville, Illinois, Doug Kuhn, Platte Center, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Gottlieb and Emma Kuhn; daughters, Renee Kuhn and Debra Lange; sister, Ann Mohr; sister-in-law, Kathy Kuhn.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St. Interment in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation with family present from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 280, (Bennet), or Christ Lincoln Schools.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

