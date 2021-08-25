Donald "Don" A. Havekost

Donald (Don) Alvin Havekost was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Alvin Henry G. and Luella Helen (Lierman) Havekost. He grew up in Fremont, attending Fremont High School. Don was among the first graduating class of the current Fremont High School. In 1960, Don enlisted in the Navy Junior Reserves. He graduated from high school in the spring of 1962 and went on active duty in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1966, he began a short career with the Coca-Cola Company, then moved onto Valmont Industries for a 38+ year career in the Galvanizing Department, retiring in 2008. In 2018, Don moved to St. Edward.