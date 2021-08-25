Donald "Don" A. Havekost

February 15, 1943 – August 22, 2021
Donald A. “Don” Havekost, age 78, of St. Edward, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Clover Lodge Care Center.
Donald (Don) Alvin Havekost was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Alvin Henry G. and Luella Helen (Lierman) Havekost. He grew up in Fremont, attending Fremont High School. Don was among the first graduating class of the current Fremont High School. In 1960, Don enlisted in the Navy Junior Reserves. He graduated from high school in the spring of 1962 and went on active duty in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1966, he began a short career with the Coca-Cola Company, then moved onto Valmont Industries for a 38+ year career in the Galvanizing Department, retiring in 2008. In 2018, Don moved to St. Edward.
He is survived by his siblings, Jerald (Phyllis) Havekost of Hooper, Nebraska, David (Joan) Havekost of Bennington, Nebraska, Judith (Lyle) Brauner of St. Edward, and Deborah (David) Preiner of Battlefield, Missouri; as well as nieces and nephews, Ron, Christina and Brian, Jeremy, Christopher, Corey and Stacey, Ashley and Courtney, Eric, Cherice and Nicole; 6 great-nephews and 12 great-nieces, all of whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Luella Havekost.
Don Havekost was a very big part of his families’ lives, is very loved and will be missed dearly.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Klint Stewart will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday, with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
