Donald "Don" Charles Stiegert

February 27, 1927 – February 9, 2020

OREGON, Wis./FREMONT, Neb. – Donald Charles “Don” Stiegert, age 92, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Oregon Manor in Oregon, Wisconsin. Don was born on Feb. 27, 1927, in Bonesteel, South Dakota. He was the son of the late Charles W. and Margaret L. Stiegert. Don grew up on a farm during the depression years, which had a profound impact on his life: he was careful with financial resources, valued the simple things, loved people, and had a great sense of humor. While on the farm, they worked hard, rode horses, hunted and relied on each other to survive.

Directly after high school, Don served in the U.S. Army 85th Signal Operations Battalion as a cryptographic technician in Korea in the years following the end of World War II. This was a top-secret position that he didn’t speak about for 30+ years until the U.S. government gave the green light. He operated the Segaba machine to encrypt and decrypt messages/orders in and out of Korea. He visited the Cryptography Museum late in life with his son, Matt, and ended up giving a talk to his tour group about his time in Korea.