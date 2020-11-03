March 2, 1929 – October 31, 2020

Donald E. Bader, age 91, of Omaha died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Donald was born March 2, 1929, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Elmer and Anna (Hansen) Bader. He moved with his family when he was young to Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. Donald spent 35 years working as a salesman//sales manager for Hormel Foods, living in several different communities. He retired to Omaha in 1986.

Donald was married to the former Betty Maiker for 70 years.

Survivors: wife, Betty of Omaha; son, Don (Muriel) of Omaha; daughter, Deb (Linda) of Garden City, Kansas; grandchildren, Anna (Todd), Josh, Erin (Ben), and Jordan (Tammy); great-grandchildren, Morgan and Worth; brother-in-law, Pete (Val); nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials should be directed to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (Omaha) and to the family.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

