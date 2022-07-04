Donald E. Coughlin

January 14, 1948 - June 28, 2022

Donald E. Coughlin, 74, of Fremont Died on June 28, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born on Jan. 14, 1948, to James and Gail Coughlin in Omaha, Nebraska.

Donald was preceded in death by his son, Dan Coughlin; sister, Cathy Clark; brothers, Michael and Robert Coughlin and his parents.

He is survived by wife Carole, son Kyle (Amy) Coughlin; grandsons Dawson and Drew Coughlin; granddaughter Addisen Coughlin;her mother Stacia Weidemann (step father Brandon Weidemann) and siblings Reagan, Justus, Simeon, Ledger and Monroe Weidemann. Brothers Jim (Jane) and Ron (Kerri), sister-in-law Sherry Coughlin. Brother in law Randy (Jamie) Skalberg and several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Donald will be cremated and a private graveside service will take place at a later date. Memorials are directed to the family to be dedicated at a later time.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com

