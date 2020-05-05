× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald E. Rice

March 13, 1929 – May 4, 2020

Donald E. Rice, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home. Donald was born March 13, 1929, in Fremont to Wade and Elsie (Enright) Rice. He grew up in Fremont and was a 1947 graduate of Fremont High School. Donald married Beverly Westphal on Aug. 14, 1949, in Fremont. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Donald was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service until retiring on Oct. 31, 1986.

He was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church, Fremont Golf Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles #200, V.F.W. Post #854 and American Legion Post #20, all of Fremont. He loved watching sporting events, hunting, golfing and was a member of the 1946 American Legion State Championship Baseball Team.

Donald is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Mike Rice (Heather Zilles) of Phoenix, Arizona; daughters, Linda (Kevin) Root of Fremont and Lori (Lou) DePasquale of Puerto Penasco, Mexico; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George and Leonard Rice.