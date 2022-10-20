February 12, 1931 – October 17, 2022

Donald E. Young, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Fremont, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, Nebraska. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veteran’s Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to his family for future designation.

Donald was born on Feb. 12, 1931, in Hubbell, Nebraska, son of Albert and Mabel (Slagle) Young. He received his education from Hubbell High School, graduating with the class of 1949. Donald attended the Omaha School of Barbers and graduated in 1950. He was employed as a barber in Lincoln and Fairbury before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Donald served for 23 years and was honorably discharged in 1974. Following his service in the Air Force, Donald settled in Fairbury where he managed the Elks Club.

He truly was a family man, as he so much enjoyed being around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially loved going out to eat a good ribeye dinner with his family (but no croutons on his salad). When asked how the steak was, he’d reply “Wonderful, Wonderful.”

Wherever he would go he made friends, as he was just that kind of guy. So many times, the people he got to know would say how much they loved his laugh, his stories, his kindness, they just plain loved being around him.

His legacy is cherished by his children, Don (Lisa) Young Jr. of Morrison, Colorado, Donna (Jamie) Meyer of Fremont, and Regina Duffey of Angleton, Texas; stepchildren, Tim (Roxie) Tesmer of Lincoln and Michael Tesmer of Omaha; nine grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous friends and family.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marcy; parents; brothers, Harold and Dale; and sister, Ellen.