Donald Edward Levenhagen

He spent his younger years living in Vincennes, Indiana. At age 14 he left home to attend Concordia Lutheran High School, along with two years of preparatory school in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On June 21, 1958, he married Dorothy Adkins in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He graduated from Missouri Synod Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1959, following a year of vicarage in Albany, New York. Following graduation, he served churches in Almond, Wisconsin, and Shelbyville, Indiana. In 1966, he took a call to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska, and retired from there in 1997, although he never really retired from preaching. He served vacancies in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Cedar Bluffs, Blair, West Point, Arlington and Scribner, all in Nebraska. He participated in grandchildren’s weddings and great-grandchildren’s baptisms, even up until last December.