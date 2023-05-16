December 14, 1930 – May 6, 2023

Funeral services for Donald Ehrisman, age 92, of West Point, Nebraska, were held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point with Pastor John Gierke officiating. Interment was in the Beemer Cemetery. The Minnick Funeral Home in West Point handled the arrangements. Memorial suggestions are to the Orphan Grain Train, Mission Central, the Alzheimer’s Association, or personal choice in Don’s name.

By the Grace of God through faith, Don was called to his Heavenly Home on May 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Donald Dean Ehrisman was born at home ½ mile west of Beemer to William and Anna (Miller) Ehrisman on Dec. 14, 1930. He attended District grade schools north of Beemer. In the 8th grade, he received Jesus as his Savior and was baptized at Plum Creek Mennonite Church by Pastor P.O. Oswald. He graduated in 1948 from Beemer Public High School and went on to attend Hesston College, a two-year Mennonite College in Hesston, Kansas.

Not sure what his life career was going to look like, he followed the wheat harvest for a period of time and also worked for Western Electric telephone company. Being brought up with strong Mennonite values, Donald registered for selective alternative service as a conscientious objector. During this stint, he worked at Pueblo, Colorado, in a State Prison psychiatric hospital and in a similar facility in Wilmington, Delaware. It was during his time in Delaware that he married Kay Olson in 1954. From this marriage two daughters were born, Lark and Jill.

Following 1-W service, Donald returned to Beemer, Nebraska, and went into partnership with his dad’s registered Holstein dairy operation. He followed in his dad’s footsteps and was on the Board of Directors for Mid America Dairy.

Donald married Starla Rae Loewe in September 1991. Once the milk cows were sold, he worked for DV Industries in West Point and then for Smeal Manufacturing in Snyder. Although still a dirt farmer at the time, he retired from the “punch the clock” job at the age of 80.

God was good to Donald and besides his Christian upbringing, He gave him longevity of life, allowing him time to enjoy fly-fishing, table tennis, and golf along the way. Donald lived life to the fullest, always remarking he could “rest and sleep in Heaven.”

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna, and infant granddaughter, Bethany Dawn.

He is survived by his wife, Starla Ehrisman of West Point; daughters, Lark and Dave Swanson of Independence, Missouri, and family – Eric and Olivia Swanson (with first great-grandchild on the way), Kristin Swanson, and Jill and John Williams of McCaysville, Georgia, and family – Ellie Williams and fiancé Greg LaFratta, Adeline Williams; brother, Roy and Cleone Ehrisman of Beemer, Nebraska.