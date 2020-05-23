May 24, 1927 – May 20, 2020
Donald G. Bartling, 92 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Herman, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born on May 24, 1927, at the rural Herman, Nebraska, area to Adolph and Bertha (Benjes) Bartling.
He grew up near Herman and graduated from high school. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He returned to his childhood home. Don married Marilyn Andrus on Aug. 14, 1960, in Lincoln, Nebraska. They lived on the family farm until August of 2019, when they moved to Fremont.
He was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hooper, Nebraska; he also was a member of American Legion Post 18 of Hooper, the Papio NRD board and a board member of Farm Bureau. He also authored two books, one about his life on the farm and other about his military service and his time Korea.
Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Harvey (Elaine) Bartling of Hooper; sister, Vera Kuss of Elkhorn; sister-in-law, Donna Svoboda of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Erma Stigge; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Stigge, Ronald Kuss and Don Svoboda.
Family only visitation from 2-3:30, controlled public visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel. The funeral service for family, with limited seating for public, is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery east of Hooper.
Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Heritage Foundation or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
