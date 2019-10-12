Donald G. Behrens
January 25, 1932 – October 11, 2019
Donald G. Behrens, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct, 11, 2019, at Shalimar Gardens assisted living in Fremont. He was born on Jan. 25, 1932, in Hay Springs, Nebraska, to Joseph and Ruby (Olsen) Behrens. When he was 12 years old the family moved to a farm south of Leshara. He attended grade school in Leshara and graduated from Valley High School in 1950.
He had a welding shop in Leshara before serving in the Army in Korea in 1952. After returning from the Army he married Mary L. Smith in Valley on Dec. 5, 1954. They lived in Leshara for 48 years and raised their family there.
Don worked at Valmont Industries, retiring after 35 years. Don enjoyed welding, working on small engines, hunting, fishing and camping with friends and relatives.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, of 64 years; sons, Ron Behrens (Pat) of Omaha, Roger Behrens (Vicki) of New York; daughter, Rhonda Whitten (Steven) of Indiana; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery south of Leshara.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in memory of Donald.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490