Donald G. Brown

January 22, 1936 – February 27, 2020

A funeral service for Donald G. Brown, age 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, and formerly of Atkinson, Nebraska, will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist church in Atkinson with Pastor Brian Loy officiating, along with Pastor Scott Jensen of Fremont. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery at Atkinson.

Donald is survived by his children, Dottie Anderson of Waterloo, Nebraska, Daniel Brown and wife Jody of Blair, Nebraska, Monte Brown and wife Jenise of Omaha, Nebraska, Jerry Brown and wife Jayma of Oakland, Nebraska, Jason Brown and wife Danielle of Omaha, and Joel Brown and wife Valerie of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; brother, Bob; sisters, Lois and Leona; his parents and grandparents.

Memorials are requested to the United Methodist Church of Atkinson, Nye Legacy of Fremont, and the American Cancer Relay For Life.

