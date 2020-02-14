You have free articles remaining.
November 3, 1941 – February 9, 2020
Donald G. Gilbertson, 78 years, passed away in Leesburg, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2020. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1941 to Harold and Gladys Gilbertson. He was a wine & spirits salesman in Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He also worked with wholesale suppliers and distributors. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; son, Todd (Leann); son, Jason; and 2 grandchildren (Natalie and Jake); brother, Warren. Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Leesburg, FL (352) 787-4343.