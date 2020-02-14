Donald G. Gilbertson, 78 years, passed away in Leesburg, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2020. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1941 to Harold and Gladys Gilbertson. He was a wine & spirits salesman in Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He also worked with wholesale suppliers and distributors. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; son, Todd (Leann); son, Jason; and 2 grandchildren (Natalie and Jake); brother, Warren. Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Leesburg, FL (352) 787-4343.