August 22, 1927 – November 13, 2020

Donald G. Moseman, age 93, of Fremont died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Donald was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Scribner to William and Louise (Feye) Moseman. He farmed near Hooper and worked for Hoegemeyer Hybrids for several years, until he retired.

Donald married Carolyn Carper on Aug. 6, 1949, in Scribner.

In 2000, the couple moved to Baldwin City, Kansas, where he worked part time at the Lawrence, Kansas, golf course and the Baldwin City golf course. In 2018 they moved to Fremont and became residents of Nye Square.

Survivors: wife, Carolyn of Fremont; five daughters, Michaelene Parr of Fremont, Denise (Ken) Mueller of Hooper, Cheryl (Greg) Johnson of Lincoln, Teresa Klabunde of Baldwin City, Kansas, Lori (Terry) Johnson of Ashland; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, 2 infant grandchildren, 1 grandson, 1 great-grandson, 4 brothers and a son-in-law.

Further services may be held at a later date. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

