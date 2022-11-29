September 21, 1931 – November 25, 2022
Donald G. Sindelar, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 25, 2022, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.
Donald was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Primrose, Nebraska, to Joseph and Barbara (Widhalm) Sindelar
The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
