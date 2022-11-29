 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald G. Sindelar

  • 0

September 21, 1931 – November 25, 2022

Donald G. Sindelar, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 25, 2022, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.

Donald was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Primrose, Nebraska, to Joseph and Barbara (Widhalm) Sindelar

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News