September 30, 1927 – June 4, 2019
Donald H. Cook, age 91, of Fremont died June 4, 2019.
Survived by wife, Laura, Fremont; daughters, Pamela (Stephen) Zell, St. Louis, Missouri, and Rochelle (Jeff) Meyer, Fremont; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; special friends, Arlene and Everett Kingry, Fremont, and Charlotte Jordan of Wichita, Kansas.
Preceded in death by parents, Morris H. and Muriel (Peterson) Cook; two brothers; two sisters; and close friend, Red Jordan.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Memorial visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Moser’s.
Memorials to Methodist Fremont Medical Center Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.