February 4, 1927 – November 3, 2019
Donald J. Launer, 92, of Fremont died Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
He was born Feb. 4, 1927, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Jacob and Louise (Johannes) Launer. He grew up in Fremont, graduating from Fremont High School in January 1945. Don then served in the United States Navy in 1945 and 46, then returned to Fremont. He went to work in the parts department of Diers Ford Motor Co. before going to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Fremont. He eventually retired from the Postal Service.
Don was first married to Mildred Hester and they had a son, Steven. Later on April 7, 1957, Don was married to Lila Grubbs. Don and Lila spent many summers taking trips and attending horse shows. In recent years, Don enjoyed his afternoon coffee breaks with his friends.
Don was member of the First Congregational Church, UCC. He was also a member and Past Master of Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15 A.F. & A.M., and a member of Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of Eastern Star. He belonged to the National Association of Letter Carriers. And he was a 64-year member of American Legion Post 20, and a member of the Fremont Amateur Radio Club.
Don was preceded in death by his son, Steven (this past July); grandson, Jacob; and two brothers, Richard and Robert.
Survivors: wife Lila; nieces, Sue DeHoogh and Nancy Jansson of Iowa; nieces and nephew, Sandy, Barbara, and Michael (Launer) of Grand Island.
Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel will be on Wednesday, 3 to 7 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 7 (the public is welcome). The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 7) at the First Congregational Church, UCC, with Rev. Linda Newman. The committal will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.
