Donald L. Hart

Don was born June 15, 1922, in Kilgore, Nebraska, to Cecil and Norma (Horner) Hart. He was raised in the Kilgore/Cody area and worked at home on the family farm. During the Great Depression, he had to drop out of school in the 8th grade to help with the family farming/ranching operation. He worked various ranching jobs in the area before the breakout of the war, and then enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He reported for duty on Dec. 29, 1942, and went through basic training in Florida. He served in the European and African Theaters during WWII, serving primarily in Italy, and was honorably discharged out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 23, 1945. After returning to Kilgore he met and married Erma Jane Galligher and over the years together they raised five children. While working at a Butcher Shop in Valentine, he was encouraged to attend a meat cutting school in Ohio, after which he was proud to have received a diploma. He then worked at a locker plant in Arcadia, Iowa, before moving the family to Ashland, Nebraska. After some years in Ashland, he traveled with the family to Loveland, Colorado, to look at a locker plant before eventually settling with the family in Scribner, Nebraska, where he owned and operated “Don’s Market.” Upon closing the market in Scribner in the early ‘70s, Don worked for Wimmer’s Meats in West Point for a few years until he retired.