March 9, 1936 – November 11, 2021

Donald L. Herout Sr., 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born March 9, 1936, in Clarkson, Nebraska, to Frank and Loretta (Chada) Herout.

Don graduated from Dodge High School and attended two years pre-med at Balboa Hospital in San Diego, California. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1953 to 1957. He served in San Diego and Okayama, Japan. Donald married Lorraine Benne on March 22, 1969, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. After marriage they moved to Fargo, North Dakota, for about 10 years, then Omaha, and finally Fremont in 2000.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, D.A.V. and their former Commander, also former Commander of the Marine Corps League and was very involved in several other veterans’ organizations.

Don is survived by his sons, Donnie Herout Jr. of Sioux City, Iowa, Brian (Debbie) Lunn of Blair, Nebraska; daughters, Cheryl (Randy) Jensen of Lake Kiowa, Texas, Debbie (Bob) Saunders of Waverly, Nebraska, Nancy (Randy) Bartunek of Fremont, Rita (Mike) Erixson of Lincoln; brother, Delbert (Vicki) Herout of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; and brother, David Herout.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Tuesday 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be a Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Military Honors will follow the services.

Memorials are suggested to Fremont D.A.V.

