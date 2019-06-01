Donald Lloyd McPherran

Donald Lloyd McPherranDecember 18, 1923—May 29, 2019
Donald L. McPherran passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Tabitha Cove House, Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 95. Don was born in Ponca, Nebraska, to Adam and Emma (Paulson) McPherran. The family later moved to Wayne, Nebraska, where Don went to school. Don’s senior year of high school was highlighted by his football team being undefeated and unscored upon.
Don served in World War II from 1943 to 1946, with the United States Navy, as a Radioman aboard that USS Wayne. In 1944 he also served with the US Marine Corps’ 3rd Joint Assault Signal Company.
Don met his wife Marilyn after the War, at Wayne State College, in Wayne, Nebraska. They were both studying to become teachers. Don then attended Boyles Business College and Telegraphy School in Omaha, Nebraska. This led to his 36-year career with the Chicago Northwestern Railway as a telegrapher-clerk. His family considered his 35-year retirement a great reward.
Don enjoyed music and shared his beautiful voice with Fremont’s Pathfinder Chorus and was a member of the Tally Ho Toastmasters. Don was a member of the Presbyterian Church and a 57-year member of Post 20 of the American Legion. In retirement he enjoyed watching college football and playing golf. He took his last golf swing at 89 years of age, after his league won first place.
Don lived his life, as the verse that begins with “love is patient and kind.” He was a remarkable man that his wife Marilyn, lovingly called a “jewel,” and his family adored. Don was married to his wife Marilyn for 68 years and those years were in Fremont, Nebraska. Don and his wife moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in February of this year.
Don is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughters, Marci (Rich) Wordekemper, and Moreen Stubbendick; son, Nick McPherran; granddaughters, Sharon (Jeff) Asmus and Katie (Joe) Craig; grandsons, Ryan (Jackie) Stubbendick and Mitch (Kelsey) Stubbendick; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Samantha Asmus, Marcus and Myka Craig, Reese and Maddox Stubbendick, Izabel and Trent Stubbendick; brother, Jerry (Karen) McPherran; sisters, Jeanette Boyer, Betty Hartung, and Hazel Bern; sister-in-law, Peggy McPherran.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Archie, Harold, Darrell and Russell McPherran; sisters, Blanche McPherran, Bonnie Elton, Dorothy Elton, Wilma Christ, and Ruth Moore; son-in-law, Gene Stubbendick.
Don chose cremation and a Celebration of Life will be later.