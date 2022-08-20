Donald Neben

After a short illness, our dear uncle, cousin and friend, Donald Frederick Neben, passed peacefully at the Billings Clinic Hospital on August 7, 2022. Don was born on the family farm near Murdock, Nebraska, on October 19, 1933 to Ezra and Bertha (Rieke) Neben. He graduated from Murdock High School in 1951 and after serving two years in the Army, he completed a degree in electrical engineering with a major in electronics from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Immediately following graduation, he was recruited by the Hughes Aircraft Company in Fullerton, California, working in logistics and systems analysis. He traveled for many years training Navy personnel on the operation and maintenance of specialized equipment that Hughes provided. Don enjoyed his career at Hughes and after working there for thirty years he retired to enjoy life and his family. While he lived for most of his adult life in Anaheim, California, he eventually moved to Billings, Montana, to be closer to his niece, Kate. A memorial service will be held for him in Murdock on Saturday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and his final resting place will be in the Callahan Cemetery alongside his parents and sister, Marjorie. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in his memory.