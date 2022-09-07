Donald Nielsen

March 21, 1942—September 5, 2022

Donald “Don” Eugene Nielsen, age 80, of Hooper, passed away, Monday Sept. 5, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Don was born March 21, 1942, to Magnus and Alma “Johansen” Nielsen, at the Harrington Midwife House in Fremont. He attended Rosedale District #65 through the eighth grade, and then graduated from Fremont High School in 1959. Don spent his working career self-employed in construction in the Fremont area until retirement in 2010. During his early working years, he served in the Nebraska Army National Guard.

Don loved the country life, raising Angus cattle, monitoring the local farm operations, and everything John Deere – most importantly, restoring his dad’s 1949 John Deere B. He enjoyed his Saturday morning breakfast crew where all of the world problems were solved. He loved watching football, tennis and golf on TV. He loved being outside on his acreage mowing and doing his chores.

Don is survived by his two sons: Robert (Carol) Nielsen of Fremont; Mark (Tanya) Nielsen of Kansas City; his five grandchildren: Dylan Nielsen, Harper Nielsen, Quinn Nielsen, Magnus Nielsen and Tara Wasenius. Don is also survived by a brother Leonard (Carol) Nielsen of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, brotherGerald Nielsen and special friend Janis Tibke.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. There is no viewing but the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A memorial will be established at a later date.

