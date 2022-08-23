March 22, 1927 – August 20, 2022

Donald P. Happel, 95, of North Bend passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. He was born March 22, 1927, in Sterling, Nebraska, to Louis and Amelia (Eilers) Happel.

Donald grew up in Sterling and was a 1944 graduate of Sterling High School. Donald married Donna Jean (Aden) on June 16, 1947, in Sterling. They farmed there until 1954 when they moved to Dodge County to farm until retiring in 2010.

Survived by wife, Donna Jean Happel; daughter, Kay Poppe, North Bend; sister, Lucille (Marvin) Stone, Kearney, Nebraska; granddaughters, Kim, North Bend, Natilee, Lincoln, and Beverly, Boone, North Carolina; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Happel; and son-in-law, Norman Poppe.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at St. John Ridgeley Lutheran Church near Scribner. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., and family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Memorials to the family for a future designation.

