Donald R. Alexander

April 21, 1938—December 6, 2018
Donald ‘Don’ R. Alexander, age 80, passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens.
Donald Richard Alexander was born April 21, 1938, to Irene (Martens) and Oscar Alexander in Fremont, Nebraska.
Don grew up in rural Arlington, rode his horse to Whitford rural grade school, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1955. After graduating, he worked full time at Marshall Nursery. Donald Alexander married Dorothy Heller on June 12, 1957 at the Congregational Church in Arlington.
After marriage Don became an automotive parts man and opened his own parts store in 1980, A-K Auto Parts. He enjoyed finding antique cars and bringing them back to life with his son Rick. They eventually turned this passion into a business called Alexander’s Custom and Classic Cars. Don and Rick would take the restored cars to local car shows and regularly won trophies.
Preceded in death by his parents; son Rick Alexander; and sister Pat.
Memorials have been established to the family.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; daughter Shelley (Kevin) Fischman of Elkhorn; and grandchildren Shelby and Kolter Fischman of Elkhorn, Heather Alexander of Omaha, and Samantha Alexander of Elkhorn
Private services will be held.