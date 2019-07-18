December 11, 1945 – July 15, 2019
Donald R. Sazama, 73, of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He previously resided in Byron Center, Michigan. Throughout the years, he also lived in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Reisterstown, Maryland, and Fremont, Nebraska.
Don was born in Osmond, Nebraska, a son of the late Jerry and Leona (Spes) Sazama. He was an Eagle Scout. Don graduated from Midland College with a Business Degree and later earned his CPA certificate. Mr. Sazama’s career started as a public accountant before becoming President and CEO of Pioneer Steel Corporation and Pioneer Die Sets, positions he held until recently. For several years, he was on the Board of Directors for Midland College.
As an avid recreational race car driver and instructor, Don traveled the country racing his Porsche. Past memberships include the Grosse Pointe Kiwanis Club, the Grosse Pointe Crisis Club, Western Michigan Porsche Club of America and the Corvette Club of Baltimore. Don also enjoyed reading, completing The Journal Weekend crossword puzzle, playing golf and boating.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Helen L. (Bass) Sazama; children, Gretchen (Doug) Kirkpatrick of W. Bloomfield, Michigan, CJ Sazama of Austin, Texas, and Melinda Sazama of Naples, Florida; brother, Randy (DelNor) Sazama of Fremont, Nebraska; and three granddaughters and two grandsons. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Sazama; and one granddaughter.
