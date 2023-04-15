September 4, 1927 – March 28, 2023
Donaleen M. “Dona” Mock, age 95, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in the Scribner Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s or First Lutheran Church Early Learning Center.
