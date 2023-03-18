Donna Kappeler

March 23, 1933 – February 16, 2023

Donna (Bloemker, Skoog) Kappeler, 89, of Fremont died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont with Pastor Anthony Gerber officiating. Memorials in Donna's honor are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont scholarship fund.

Donna was born “Donna Mae Bloemker” on March 23, 1933, to George W. and Dorothy E. (Fuchs) Bloemker in their farm home near Fontanelle, Nebraska. Donna attended school through the 10th grade in Fontanelle and at St. Paul's Lutheran School near Arlington. She then lived with family and friends in Fremont while attending Fremont Senior High for her 11th and 12th grades, graduating in 1950. After graduation Donna continued to live and work in Fremont. On Aug. 31, 1952 she married Kenneth E. Skoog at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Arlington. Kenny and Donna lived in Fremont and were blessed with 45 years of marriage and six children. Steven K. was born in 1954, Kathleen A. in 1956, Denise M. in 1958 (infant death at 2 days old), Marjorie J. in 1960, Arnold P. in 1963, and Ronald E. in 1967. Kenneth passed away on Jan. 9, 1996. Donna married her second husband Dale Kappeler on Dec. 30, 1997. They were blessed with 16 years of marriage. Dale passed away on April 1, 2014.

Donna was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Fremont and enjoyed serving in Women's Circle. She was also a longtime volunteer at Memorial Hospital in Fremont. Donna was a dedicated member of TOPS and then KOPS weight loss support group for many years. Donna enjoyed playing cards for recreation, a passion passed on to her from her parents.

Donna and Kenny's family has grown to include 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory include: son, Steven (Diana) Skoog of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandson, Joshua (Bethany) Skoog, and great-granddaughters, Torah, Jovie, and Amelia of Pahrump, Nevada; granddaughter, Stephanie Skoog, and great-grandson, Mason Rempelos, of Loveland, Colorado; daughter, Kathleen (Greg) Weber of Fremont; grandson, Aaron Weber of Saunders County, Nebraska; granddaughter, Morgan (Eric) Haecke, and great-grandson, Liam, of Waterloo, Nebraska; granddaughter, Allison (Jeron) Beninato, and great granddaughters, Amilia and Juliana of Omaha; granddaughter, Michaela (Craig) Frerichs née McConnell, and great-granddaughter, Adelyn, of Funk, Nebraska; son, Arnold (Trisha) Skoog of Frisco, Texas; granddaughter, Shealee (Chris) Clausen, and great-granddaughters, Hadley, Harper, and Halsey of Kearney, Nebraska; granddaughter, Shanning (Nathan) Woods of Irving, Texas; grandson, Shaidan Skoog of Frisco, Texas; son, Ron (Tracy) Skoog, grandson Colin Skoog, and granddaughter Hannah Skoog, all of Phoenix, Arizona.

Donna was preceded in death by husbands, Kenneth Skoog and Dale Kappeler; daughters, Denise Skoog and Marjorie McConnell; and son-in-law, Mike McConnell.

