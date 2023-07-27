May 5, 1940—July 22, 2023
Donna Jean Eliason, age 83 of Wahoo, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born May 5, 1940 in Wahoo to Elmer E. and Dorathea (Jessen) Johnson. Donna was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she later taught Sunday School, Bible School, and sang in the choir. She attended District 60 grade school and graduated from Wahoo High School. She then earned a diploma from the Lincoln School of Commerce. She was bookkeeper at First National Bank in Wahoo, had a daycare for 17 years, and worked at the Woodcliff Marina. In 1992 she married Robe Eliason.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robe Eliason; and step-son Lon Carey Eliason.
She is survived by her step-daughter Robyn (Ken) Meyers; grandson Ryan Nice; special friends Bob and Carole Graves, Val Bohaty, and Joan Norenberg.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
Donna was previously married to Richard Pearson. They were blessed with two daughters: Kim (Scott) Angell and Jodi (Gary) Nice.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.