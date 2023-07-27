Donna Jean Eliason, age 83 of Wahoo, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born May 5, 1940 in Wahoo to Elmer E. and Dorathea (Jessen) Johnson. Donna was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she later taught Sunday School, Bible School, and sang in the choir. She attended District 60 grade school and graduated from Wahoo High School. She then earned a diploma from the Lincoln School of Commerce. She was bookkeeper at First National Bank in Wahoo, had a daycare for 17 years, and worked at the Woodcliff Marina. In 1992 she married Robe Eliason.