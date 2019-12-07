January 9, 1925 – December 5, 2019
Donna G. Dahl McClaughry, 94, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, Missouri.
A native of Nebraska, she was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Hooper, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Clarence and Florence (Ruwe) Dahl. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1942, attended Midland Lutheran College and graduated with a degree in music from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1946.
Following graduation Donna taught music in both Valley and Arlington, Nebraska. On June 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to Larry Eldon McClaughry, DVM, in Fremont, Nebraska, who preceded her in death in 1994. Larry practiced Veterinary Medicine in Arlington in partnership with Dr. Jack Cady. In 1953 the McClaughrys moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where they had a private veterinary practice until 1982. While in Omaha, Donna was the organist for Countryside Community Church in Omaha for many years.
Donna was a 70-year member of PEO (Chapter CH) and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi National Sorority.
In 1982 the McClaughrys retired to the Lake of the Ozark, Missouri, from Omaha. While living at the Lake, Donna was a clarinet player with the Lake Area Orchestra. She was also a member of Harper Chapel United Methodist Church in Osage Beach, serving on a number of boards and committees.
Donna was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan, an accomplished organist and clarinet player, she enjoyed singing in the church choirs and with the Lake Area Chorale.
Donna became a resident of Lakeside Meadows in 2015 where she developed many friendships and was cared for by a warm and loving staff.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Melanie) of Lake Ozark, Missouri, Patrick (Susan) of Omaha, Nebraska; and grandchildren, Kelley and Courtney McClaughry, Sam (Kimmy) Walker; a sister, Joan (Richard) Hamlin, Naples, Florida, and their children, Betsy Hamlin, Wisconsin, and Bob Hamlin, Florida.
A private family service will be held in Nebraska at a future date.
Memorials may be made to: Harper Chapel United Methodist Church, 5567 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, MO 65065; Cottey College, Attn: Institutional Advancements, 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772; Glenn Korff School of Music, C/O University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Lincoln, NE. 68508.